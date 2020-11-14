No ‘Love’ story in Logan on Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team is on the road for the second week in a row.

The Bulldogs (2-1) play at Utah State (0-3) on Saturday at 11:30 am PT.

Last year, these teams played at Bulldog Stadium with Utah State winning, 37-35, behind 388 yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Jordan Love.

In April, Love was a first-round NFL draft pick by the Green Bay Packers.

“Jordan Love, I mean, he’s a ridiculous talent. Playing against him was just really cool to see the level that an NFL quarterback plays at,” said Fresno State sophomore defensive back Evan Williams. “But I’m not gonna downgrade their current guy (Jason Shelley). He can move out of the pocket, he has some mobility. And when he wants to he can sling the rock. So I’m not gonna downgrade this quarterback.

“We’re just preparing for him to throw like Jordan Love, gotta prepare like he’s the best quarterback in the nation.”