No. 25 San Diego State overcomes slow start in win over Bulldogs

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball team jumped out to an early 11-0 lead against No. 25 San Diego State, but the Bulldogs couldn’t maintain the momentum in the Aztecs 67-53 win over the Bulldogs Thursday night at the Save Mart Center.

The Aztecs were led by a trio of seniors. Matt Mitchell finished with a game-high 19 points, while Trey Pulliam added 18, and Jordan Schakel had 13.

The Bulldogs were led by sophomore center Orlando Robinson, who finished with a double-double, 17 points and 13 rebounds, while sophomore point guard Isaiah Hill added 11 points.

With the help of two 3-pointers from Hill and one from Robinson, Fresno State led 11-0 less than four minutes into the game, but after calling a timeout, San Diego State responded with a 19-0 run of their own and eventually led 32-20 at halftime.

The Aztecs led by as many as 21 points with 11 minutes left in the second half. The Bulldogs chipped away at the lead though and cut the deficit to nine with less than four minutes to play before Mitchell answered with four straight points to put the game on ice.

After scoring those 11 early points, the Bulldogs had a scoring drought of nearly nine minutes and shot only 21.9% from the field in the first 20 minutes.

With the win, the Aztecs are now 16-4 overall and 10-3 in the Mountain West. They are tied in the loss column with Boise State (13-3 MW), Utah State (11-3 MW), and Colorado State (11-3 MW) for the conference lead.

With the loss, the Bulldogs remain all alone in sixth place in the conference standings at 9-8 overall and 7-8 in the Mountain West. All seven of their league wins have come against teams below them in the conference standings.

These two teams will meet again on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Save Mart Center.