FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Auburn had a chance to beat Georgia on Saturday. The Tigers had two different leads, 10-0 and 17-10. They ended up losing.

Had they won, the longest winning streak in the FBS would belong to Fresno State.

The Bulldogs’ streak, which is second-longest in the FBS, is now at 14 games after beating Nevada on Saturday night at Valley Children’s Stadium, 27-9.

Sophomore quarterback Mikey Keene threw for 269 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for No. 25 Fresno State (5-0, 1-0 MW). His two touchdowns both went to Jaelen Gill, who had eight catches for 126 yards.

“You know, we’re in conference now, every game’s gonna be tough,” said Fresno State head football coach Jeff Tedford. “And we gotta get healthy, we had a few guys that were out tonight. We need to get healthy, we’re a little banged up right now. So it’s gonna be an important week for that.”

Malik Sherrod led the Bulldogs in rushing with 123 yards on 12 carries. He had a 72-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Fresno State travels to Laramie, WY for its next game, at Wyoming (4-1, 1-0 MW) on Saturday at 5pm PT.