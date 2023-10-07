(KSEE/KGPE)- Wyoming defeated Fresno State on Saturday in Laramie, 24-19, to snap the Bulldogs’ 14-game win streak.

Sophomore quarterback Mikey Keene finished the game 23-of-35 for 218 yards and one touchdown before exiting the game early in the fourth quarter with a leg injury. Logan Fife came in to replace him, and Fife completed seven passes for 68 yards. He threw a touchdown pass to Mac Dalena; he also threw an interception on the Bulldogs’ last drive.

With 46 seconds to play, Fife’s pass was tipped and then picked off by Cowboy defensive lineman Cole Godbout. That interception sealed the game for Wyoming, wiping out Fresno State’s chance for a comeback.

With the loss, No. 24 Fresno State falls to 5-1 overall (1-1 in Mountain West play). The Bulldogs’ next game is at Utah State on Friday.