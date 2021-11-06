No. 23 Fresno State falls to Boise State in front of sellout crowd

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Bulldog Stadium was sold out for the first time since 2014, but the Red Wave witnessed No. 23 Fresno State fall to Boise State on Saturday, 40-14.

Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener threw three interceptions, was sacked five times and couldn’t get the offense to click.

Fresno State committed 11 penalties for 91 yards and its ground game was held to just 77 yards.

“It’s just frustrating, and our guys are frustrated,” said Fresno State head coach Kalen DeBoer. “Just some missed opportunities there early in the game that we didn’t take advantage of and all of sudden the tone goes in a certain direction.”

Boise State’s defense held the Bulldogs to just one touchdown for most of the game until Haener found Zane Pope from 5 yards out to make it 40-14 with 1:10 left to play.

“It starts with me,” Deboer said. ” We gotta be better and we gotta coach better and get our guys in the right mindset.”

The Bulldogs, with two regular season games left, can still make it to the Mountain West championship game with some help from both Nevada and San Diego State. Fresno State will host New Mexico next Saturday at 4pm.