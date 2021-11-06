No. 23 Fresno State falls to Boise State in front of sellout crowd

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Bulldog Stadium was sold out for the first time since 2014, but the Red Wave witnessed No. 23 Fresno State fall to Boise State on Saturday, 40-14.

Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener threw three interceptions, was sacked five times and couldn’t get the offense to click.

Fresno State committed 11 penalties for 91 yards and its ground game was held to just 77 yards.

“It’s just frustrating, and our guys are frustrated,” said Fresno State head coach Kalen DeBoer. “Just some missed opportunities there early in the game that we didn’t take advantage of and all of sudden the tone goes in a certain direction.”

Boise State’s defense held the Bulldogs to just one touchdown for most of the game until Haener found Zane Pope from 5 yards out to make it 40-14 with 1:10 left to play.

“It starts with me,” Deboer said. ” We gotta be better and we gotta coach better and get our guys in the right mindset.”

The Bulldogs, with two regular season games left, can still make it to the Mountain West championship game with some help from both Nevada and San Diego State. Fresno State will host New Mexico next Saturday at 4pm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com