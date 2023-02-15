FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – It has been an up-and-down season for the Fresno State men’s basketball team, with more downs than ups.

Entering Wednesday night, the Bulldogs were 9-15 overall (5-8 MW). But they do have a win this season over a Top 25 team: No. 21 New Mexico.

They had a chance for a second Top 25 win on Wednesday, but Isaiah Hill missed a three-point shot at the buzzer in a 45-43 loss to No. 21 San Diego State.

Hill, who led the Bulldogs in scoring for the third game in a row with 16 points, shot just 1-of-8 from three-point range. Fresno State as a team shot just 2-of-25 from three-point range (8%).

“Extremely proud of our guys’ fight and togetherness. I was excited about that,” said Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson. “It’s not coming as a surprise right now, but this was a different-level team, with their physicality. They were gonna bring a different challenge. Really happy for our guys’ collective toughness. Now, our collective execution at the end left something to be desired.”

Eduardo Andre was the only other Fresno State player to score in double figures. (He had ten points.)

Matt Bradley scored ten points to lead San Diego State (21-5, 12-2 MW), which has now won eight straight games against Fresno State.