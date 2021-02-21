No. 10 Oregon beats Fresno State again

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State softball team ended last season with a record of 21-4. This season started nine days ago, and the Bulldogs already have five losses.
The most recent loss came to No. 10 Oregon on Sunday morning, less than 24 hours after losing to the Ducks on Saturday night.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Fresno State had a chance to tie the game, down 2-1 with a runner on second base. However, all-American outfielder Haley Cruse robbed Alesia Denby of extra bases with a diving catch.
After losing to Oregon, Fresno State (3-5) defeated UC Santa Barbara, 10-5.
