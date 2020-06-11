No. 1 pick in 2020 MLB Draft, Spencer Torkelson, faced Fresno State in final three games of the shortened season

On Wednesday, Spencer Torkelson was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. Torkelson, a standout infielder at Arizona State, was taken by the Detroit Tigers.

Did you know his last three games of the 2020 season were against Fresno State?

Those games took place back in early March, right before the coronavirus forced things to be shut down. Torkelson was a combined 4-for-10 in those games, with four runs scored and four walks.

Arizona State swept the series against Fresno State, winning by scores of 4-3, 9-4 and 8-3.

Bulldog Insider Podcast