Niven Hart not returning to the Fresno State men’s basketball team

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball team received some news on Sunday: Niven Hart will not be returning next season.

Hart, a freshman guard this past season, announced his decision on Twitter:

(Cont.) assisting me with my professional career moving forward. I wish my teammates, coaches and the incredible fans at Fresno St. the best of luck in this coming season. All praise and glory goes to God.



Niven Hart — Niven Hart (Niven Glover) (@IcebucketNep) July 5, 2020

Back in April, Hart also used Twitter to announce that he was entering his name into this year’s NBA Draft but that he was maintaining his college eligibility.

That is no longer the case.

Niven Hart played in 26 games for the Bulldogs this past season, with zero starts. He averaged 8.7 ppg and 2.5 rpg in 17.7 mpg. He scored 29 points in a February loss to Colorado State, and 30 points in an overtime win the following week at San Jose State.

In that game against the Spartans, Hart became the first Bulldog freshman to score 30 points in a game since 1998.

