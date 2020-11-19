Niven Hart goes undrafted after one season at Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball season starts in exactly one week. The Bulldogs have a lot of new players, replacing a lot of departed players.

Including Niven Hart.

Hart, a freshman last season, chose to enter the NBA Draft despite starting zero games for the Bulldogs. He was not drafted on Wednesday night.

In 26 games last season, Niven Hart averaged 8.7 ppg in 17.7 mpg. His two biggest games both came in the month of February, when he scored 29 points in a home loss to Colorado State and 30 points in an overtime win at San Jose State.

He was the first freshman at Fresno State to score 30 points in a game since 1998.

Four Mountain West players were drafted on Wednesday night: San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn (29th, to Toronto), Boise State’s Justinian Jessup (51st, to Golden State), Nevada’s Jalen Harris (59th, to Toronto) and Utah State’s Sam Merrill (60th, to Milwaukee from New Orleans).