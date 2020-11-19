Niven Hart goes undrafted after one season at Fresno State

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball season starts in exactly one week. The Bulldogs have a lot of new players, replacing a lot of departed players.

Including Niven Hart.

Hart, a freshman last season, chose to enter the NBA Draft despite starting zero games for the Bulldogs. He was not drafted on Wednesday night.

In 26 games last season, Niven Hart averaged 8.7 ppg in 17.7 mpg. His two biggest games both came in the month of February, when he scored 29 points in a home loss to Colorado State and 30 points in an overtime win at San Jose State.

He was the first freshman at Fresno State to score 30 points in a game since 1998.

Four Mountain West players were drafted on Wednesday night: San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn (29th, to Toronto), Boise State’s Justinian Jessup (51st, to Golden State), Nevada’s Jalen Harris (59th, to Toronto) and Utah State’s Sam Merrill (60th, to Milwaukee from New Orleans).

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.