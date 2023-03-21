FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – There are seven teams in the Mountain West Conference that play baseball. Fresno State is one of five that is currently .500 in conference.

The Bulldogs got there by taking two out of three from New Mexico over the weekend, but they may not have Nikoh Mitchell to pitch in their next weekend series.

“I mean, he’s a guy, such an instrumental part of our program, what he’s doing,” said Fresno State interim head coach Ryan Overland. “You know, as long as he’s been in this program, the pieces he’s done to this…just a huge piece…no matter what, he’s gonna be a big part of this going forward.”

Nikoh Mitchell will still be able to play in the outfield for the Bulldogs, where he has started 13 games in center field this season. However, he is dealing with an elbow issue that will limit him as a pitcher.

He was forced off the mound on Saturday against New Mexico.

Mitchell has a 1.59 ERA in three relief appearances this season, with eight strikeouts.