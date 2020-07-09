KSEE24 RESCAN /
Nick Watney shoots 77 (+5) in first round on PGA Tour since testing positive for COVID-19

DUBLIN, OHIO – JULY 09: Nick Watney of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the Workday Charity Open on July 09, 2020 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Nick Watney has returned to the PGA Tour. And so have Dylan Frittelli and Denny McCarthy, two other golfers who recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

They all played together on Thursday.

The PGA Tour made the decision to put those three golfers in the same group for Thursday’s first round at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, OH. They will also be grouped together on Friday.

Frittelli (+1), McCarthy (+1) and Watney (+5) are all over par after the first round.

Nick Watney, a former all-American at Fresno State, was the first person associated with the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. He was in South Carolina at the time, and had to stay isolated at Hilton Head before being allowed to travel home to Texas.

