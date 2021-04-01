New Williams to compete in 3X3U National Championship at the Final Four

Two No. 1 seeds (Gonzaga and Baylor), a No. 2 seed (Houston) and a No. 11 seed (UCLA). That is the 2021 Final Four, which will take place this weekend in Indianapolis.

The 3X3U National Championship is also taking place this weekend in Indianapolis, and an ex-Fresno State player is in the field: New Williams.

Williams played two seasons at Fresno State (2018-2020), averaging 9.9 points per game. He is on Team Mountain West/WAC, and he becomes the third Bulldog to compete in this tournament (Deshon Taylor in 2019, Jahmel Taylor in 2018).