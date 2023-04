FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With the 127th overall pick the New Orleans Saints selected Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener. Haener was picked up by the Saints in the fourth round. He’s the first Fresno State QB to get drafted since Derek Carr in 2014. Now, the two former Bulldog quarterbacks will reunite in New Orleans. Haener was the first quarterback selected on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.