FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – On Saturday night at 7:30pm, the Fresno State football team will take the field against New Mexico. It is Senior Day, it is ‘Mike Batesole & Aaron Judge Day’ and it is a homecoming of sorts for Tre Watson.

Watson, a junior tight end for the Bulldogs, is the only player on Fresno State’s roster who is from New Mexico.

Tre Watson grew up in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, which is approximately 15 miles from Albuquerque (the home of the Lobos).

“You know, as the years have gone on, it’s become more normal because you’re not fresh out of high school, fresh out of New Mexico anymore,” said Watson. “You know, it’s always fun playing against your friends. Talk a little trash, they call me through the week and it’s always a lot of fun.”