New Mexico coach on Orlando Robinson: “He’s very special”

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – By the time the Fresno State men’s basketball team gets back on the court on Thursday, eight days will have passed since the Bulldogs’ last game.

And it turns out that their Friday game in Boise, that was postponed due to COVID-19, was postponed for a false positive.

There is nothing Fresno State can do about that now, except focus on New Mexico.

And focus on ending their three-game losing streak.

The Bulldogs (5-6, 3-6 MW) went 0-3 on their road trip. However, they have three times the number of conference wins as the Lobos (5-9, 1-9). New Mexico knows the key to changing that is stopping Orlando Robinson.

“Robinson is just so gifted offensively,” said Paul Weir, New Mexico’s head coach, of the Bulldogs’ best player. “He’s got some very unteachable qualities, his coordination for a kid his size, his feet, his hands. You don’t get that package a lot, usually you’re gonna give something up…he’s very special. He’s a very special kind of physical specimen.

“Definitely an NBA-talented type of player. And you have to tip your cap to him and how hard he’s worked on his game to get it to the things he’s doing on the court right now.”

Fresno State hosts New Mexico on Thursday (8pm) and Saturday (4pm) at the Save Mart Center.