ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KGPE) – On Saturday afternoon, the Fresno State football team will play New Mexico State in the New Mexico Bowl. The Bulldogs (8-4) are looking to snap a three-game losing streak to end the regular season.

“It all started with us looking in the mirror,” said Fresno State acting head coach Tim Skipper. “We had to see that reflection and see if we liked what we’re looking at. And obviously we didn’t, so we had to get back to work. You can talk about it all you want, but the hard work is really changing things…hopefully you see a good result here (on Saturday).”

Kickoff between Fresno State and New Mexico State (10-4) is at 2:45pm PT on Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.