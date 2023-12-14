ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KGPE) – Fresno State tight end Tre Watson has had a breakout season for the Bulldogs in 2023.

Watson, a junior, has 359 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

On Saturday, Watson and the Bulldogs will try to win their ninth game of the year in the New Mexico Bowl. The game is in Albuquerque, which is 26 miles from Tre Watson’s hometown of Rio Rancho.

“Tre was a phenomenal player,” said Robert Garcia, the head coach of V. Sue Cleveland High School. “Tre was a part of many championship teams here at Cleveland. He was a big reason why. Whatever we asked him to do, play defense, offense, he could do it all.

“I know he’s gonna have quite a cheering section for him. People from here are excited to see him come back to town and hopefully take care of business.”