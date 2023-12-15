ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KGPE) – In order for Fresno State to win the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, the Bulldogs are going to have to find a way to contain Diego Pavia.

Pavia, the Aggies’ junior quarterback, is the Conference USA Player of the Year.

“Our main thing is trying to get them off schedule. We know that he’s a great player,” said Fresno State senior linebacker Levelle Bailey. “He picks apart defenses well…he uses his legs well. Our main thing is to get him off schedule, get the ball back to our offense and try to get off on third downs.”

Diego Pavia is a true dual threat. He is one of just eight players in all of college football to lead his team in both passing and rushing this season.

“Quarterback’s a magician,” said Fresno State acting head coach Tim Skipper. “He kind of runs it. It starts and ends with him. He checks plays, gets them into good plays, gets them out of bad plays. He does a really good job. He’s a championship wrestler so you see him on film breaking a lot of tackles. He’ll let you know about it, too.

“So we he’s a guy we have to control.”