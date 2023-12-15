(KSEE) – The New Mexico Bowl is on Saturday: Fresno State against New Mexico State. The Bulldogs are underdogs in this game to a team they have beaten 18 times before (in 19 tries).

The last time Fresno State played New Mexico State was in 2019, and there was no trophy on the line like there is in the New Mexico Bowl. But Jeff Tedford was the Bulldogs’ head coach in that game, and he is still the Bulldogs’ head coach now.

However, he is not coaching in Saturday’s game after stepping away temporarily for health reasons.

“This game is definitely big for us to get a win for him,” said Fresno State sophomore quarterback Mikey Keene on Friday. “That’s a very big motivating factor for us. We are conscious of that, that he’s not here. We wish that he was here with us. At the same time, our staff has done an excellent job getting us prepared for this game.”

Added senior linebacker Levelle Bailey, “We know that Coach Tedford put a lot into this program, put a lot into the city of Fresno as a whole. We know that he would do anything to try to be here right now, so we just have to come out and do what he always implemented.

“Just play hard, and try to get the victory.”