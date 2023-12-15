ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KGPE) – The Fresno State football team is matched up against a ten-win team on Saturday in the New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico State.

The Aggies (10-4) have won eight of their last nine games, and they reached double digits in wins this season for the first time since 1960.

“It’s gonna essentially be an away game for us (on Saturday),” said Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene, acknowledging the proximity between the cities of Las Cruces and Albuquerque. “We’re excited for that as well. Bringing our own energy and juice on the sidelines, celebrating our wins, staying together through our losses.

“And, ultimately, prevailing to a win.”