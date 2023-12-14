ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KSEE) – Fresno State and New Mexico State are not strangers. They are two teams that know each other quite well, having played 19 times.

The Bulldogs are 18-1 all-time against the Aggies.

“They certainly have had some success,” said New Mexico State head football coach Jerry Kill. “A lot of it has to do with Coach (Tedford) and the program he runs. I know Coach is well-respected. And when you have a quarterback like that, I always say you have to have a good quarterback and a good defense and they’ve got that.”

Fresno State and New Mexico State last played in 2019, but this is not the same Aggies team from four years ago. This year’s team is 10-4 with a win at Auburn in November.

New Mexico State is coming off of a loss to Liberty in the Conference USA championship game.

“They’re explosive on offense. They’ve got playmakers in all the skill spots,” said Fresno State acting head coach Tim Skipper. “Their quarterback is tremendous. He can get out of stuff, checks them into good plays. He runs the show and he’s impressive to watch.”