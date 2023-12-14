ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KGPE) – The Fresno State football team will face New Mexico State on Saturday in the New Mexico Bowl, and the Bulldogs will do so without Jeff Tedford.

Tedford, the Bulldogs’ head coach, has temporarily stepped away to address health concerns. Linebackers coach Tim Skipper was put in charge.

“Coach Tedford, he definitely has our entire thoughts and prayers going with him,” said Skipper. “He’s really close to me. He was part of the recruiting process in the ’90’s and was the offensive coordinator when I was a player. And he obviously has hired me now back on to be an assistant head coach and all that good stuff. So he is near and dear to me.”

Tim Skipper was on Fresno State’s staff prior to Jeff Tedford’s arrival, working under Pat Hill from 2006-2011. And that was after Skipper was a player for the Bulldogs, a linebacker from 1997-2000.

“I’m a Bulldog through and through,” he said. “I bleed Bulldog red. To be able to lead the Bulldogs into a game like this is a dream come true that I wish it wasn’t under the circumstances it is.”