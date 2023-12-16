ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KSEE/KGPE) – On November 4th, the Fresno State football team was 8-1. Three weeks later, the Bulldogs were 8-4 and left wondering what happened.

Then it was announced that head coach Jeff Tedford was temporarily stepping away, and that brought up even more questions.

One question was answered on Saturday: how would this team finish the season? By beating New Mexico State in the New Mexico Bowl, 37-10.

“This game ball right here is for Coach Tedford. Okay? We talked about that in the first meeting,” said Fresno State acting head coach Tim Skipper after the game. “This is the actual ball from the last snap. This thing is going to Fresno, going to Coach Tedford. We’re going to bring it home to him. We just executed, played hard, and did what we were supposed to do.”

Fresno State never trailed in winning its fifth straight bowl game.

The Bulldogs got 380 passing yards and four total touchdowns from quarterback Mikey Keene, who completed his first 15 throws of the game.

“It’s easy to be able to execute as an offense when your defense is getting stop after stop,” said Keene,” who threw for more than 300 yards in a game for the third time this season. “So props to them on the defensive side of things, and props to my offensive line and the guys around me for executing.”

New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia, the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year, was held to just 58 passing yards. He rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Fresno State (9-4) improves to 17-15 all time in bowl games.