ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KGPE) – On Saturday, the Fresno State football team will play in the New Mexico Bowl for the fourth time. The Bulldogs are 2-1 in this particular bowl game, with their last appearance coming in 2021 (a win over UTEP).

Running back Jordan Mims was the MVP of the game, rushing for 165 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 71 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

The Bulldogs’ first trip to the New Mexico Bowl was in 2008. They lost to Colorado State, 40-35. The following year, the team returned to the New Mexico Bowl to face Wyoming. Fresno State lost in double overtime.

Fresno State will face New Mexico State in 2023 New Mexico Bowl. Kickoff on Saturday is at 2:45pm PT.