New Mexico baseball team to wear special Jackie Robinson jerseys against Fresno State on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State baseball team is spending the weekend in Albuquerque, playing a three-game series against New Mexico. In the first game of the series, on Saturday, the Lobos will wear special jerseys to honor Jackie Robinson.

“Mr. Robinson means so much to all of us,” said New Mexico head coach Ray Birmingham in a news release. “His courage, character and strength have inspired me as a person and a coach. The great state of New Mexico and the University of New Mexico are proud to honor this great man.”

The University of NM will honor the great Jackie Robinson Saturday against Fresno State pic.twitter.com/9ZBYoqr4y5 — Ray Birmingham (@BirminghamRay) April 30, 2021

New Mexico had initially planned to honor Jackie Robinson earlier this season, but COVID-19 has forced the Lobos to cancel several home games.