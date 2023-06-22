CHENEY, Wash. (KSEE) – Tim Collins is the new Director of Athletics at Eastern Washington. Hired on June 9th, he was introduced in a press conference on Thursday.

“So I can’t tell you how excited I am, I have goosebumps right now,” said Collins. “To be able to serve as your director of athletics…I look forward to building on our trust and locking arms together. And Go Eags! Now I can say that officially.”

Tim Collins joins Eastern Washington after five years at Fresno State, where he was the Bulldogs’ Senior Associate Athletics Director for Development.

Collins, who has a background in fundraising, said on Thursday that his goal as EWU AD is to serve the student-athletes, the campus and the community. He said he will spend his first 100 days doing a lot of listening.

“As the process unfolded, it was clear to me that the president’s vision for Eastern Washington University supported a strong and thriving athletics department, and really one that had room for an athletics department that supported a strong and vibrant campus,” said Collins. “Ultimately, that’s our responsibility in athletics, is we amplify the mission of the university.”