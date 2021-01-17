Nevada beats Fresno State again, extends win streak over the Bulldogs to eight games

RENO, Nev. (KSEE) – On Friday, Justin Hutson used the word “disappointing” to describe Fresno State’s game at Nevada. The Bulldogs shot 37.5% from the floor, they were outrebounded and they ended up losing by 16 points.

On Sunday, they lost by 14 points. However, Hutson was happy with his team’s effort.

“I told them this wasn’t a matter of not trying out there tonight,” said the Fresno State coach. “This was a matter of when we go on a run, we have to be solid, you know? We can’t just have an ‘oops.’ Too many ‘oops’ out there when we’re going on a run. We’re trying to play a good team on the road, we can’t have more ‘oops’ than they have. Just too many mistakes, and a lot of them were unforced.”

The Bulldogs missed 14 free throws on Sunday; they were 23-of-37 from the line (62.2%).

Orlando Robinson led Fresno State in scoring, with 15 points and eight rebounds. He was one of four Bulldogs to score in double figures.

Fresno State (5-5, 3-5 MW) will stay on the road for two games at Boise State (12-1, 8-0 MW), beginning on Wednesday.