Netane Muti signs with Denver Broncos for $3.5 mil over four years

DENVER, Colo. (KSEE) – Two days ago, the Atlanta Falcons announced they signed all six of their 2020 draft picks. That includes Mykal Walker, their fourth-rounder out of Fresno State.

On Wednesday, the Denver Broncos announced they signed five of their draft picks. That includes Netane Muti, their sixth-rounder out of Fresno State. Muti, a lineman, was taken with the 181st overall pick. He only played in five games in his last two seasons with the Bulldogs due to injuries.

Netane Muti’s contract with Denver is for four seasons. It is worth $3.5 million and includes a signing bonus of $205,792, according to Denver TV station KUSA.

Muti, who reports on Thursday with all of the Broncos rookies for COVID-19 testing, is projected to be a backup interior lineman, if healthy, according to The Denver Post.

