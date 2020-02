Last month, Pro Football Focus ranked Netane Muti the top interior offensive lineman for the 2020 NFL Draft.

That is factoring in that Muti was injured for most of the past two seasons with the Bulldogs, which says a lot about what scouts think of him as a prospect. On Thursday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Muti proved everyone right.

At least in the bench press, where he put up 44 reps! That is tied for the fourth-most in Combine history.