FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – It is now official. Beginning this fall, the Fresno State football team will play its home games at Valley Children’s Stadium.

It will no longer be known as Bulldog Stadium, which had been its name since the stadium opened 42 years ago in 1980.

“We are thrilled to formalize this partnership by officially announcing the naming of Valley Children’s Stadium,” said Fresno State president Dr. Saul Jimenez-Sandoval in a news release. “We remain grateful and honored by Valley Children’s leadership for their support. This is the perfect first step for what is sure to be an incredible football season.”

The name “Valley Children’s Stadium” was made official on Wednesday morning by the CSU Board of Trustees in Long Beach. It approved the name, while also approving the ten-year partnership between Fresno State and Valley Children’s.

“Valley Children’s and Fresno State share a commitment toward the health and well-being of youth and families and our impact will multiply as we work more closely together to lift up our children and our region,” said Todd Suntrapak, the president and CEO of Valley Children’s, in a news release. “The health and well-being of our children is dependent on organizations like Valley Children’s and Fresno State investing in their future.”

Valley Children’s will provide an annual revenue of $1 million that includes naming rights to the football stadium, support for facility enhancements and operations, scholarships and several collaborative opportunities for work in children’s health.

The first game in Valley Children’s Stadium will take place on Thursday, September 1st when the Bulldogs host Cal Poly.