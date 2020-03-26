Mykal Walker’s NFL Draft prep includes FaceTime

The 2020 NFL Draft was supposed to take place in Las Vegas next month. Despite the coronavirus, the draft is still happening.

As of now, anyway.

Mykal Walker thought about entering the NFL Draft at this time last year. Instead, Walker decided to return to Fresno State for his senior season.

Despite the Bulldogs going 4-8 in 2019, Walker was a first team all-Mountain West selection for the second year in a row. He played linebacker and defensive end last season, finishing second on the team with 96 tackles.

The question now is: will be play at the next level?

“I just had my first FaceTime video chat with the New Orleans Saints yesterday,” said Walker on Wednesday. “That was really weird. I was supposed to be dressing up in a suit and flying over to their facility.

“It was the GM, the assistant GM, the inside linebackers coach, the outside linebackers coach, the defensive coordinator, like four regional scouts. And I’m just sitting there, like, in a little bubble, talking football. And that’s definitely weird.”

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23-25.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.