COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Mykal Walker’s NFL Draft prep includes FaceTime

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The 2020 NFL Draft was supposed to take place in Las Vegas next month. Despite the coronavirus, the draft is still happening.

As of now, anyway.

Mykal Walker thought about entering the NFL Draft at this time last year. Instead, Walker decided to return to Fresno State for his senior season.

Despite the Bulldogs going 4-8 in 2019, Walker was a first team all-Mountain West selection for the second year in a row. He played linebacker and defensive end last season, finishing second on the team with 96 tackles.

The question now is: will be play at the next level?

“I just had my first FaceTime video chat with the New Orleans Saints yesterday,” said Walker on Wednesday. “That was really weird. I was supposed to be dressing up in a suit and flying over to their facility.

“It was the GM, the assistant GM, the inside linebackers coach, the outside linebackers coach, the defensive coordinator, like four regional scouts. And I’m just sitting there, like, in a little bubble, talking football. And that’s definitely weird.”

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23-25.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.