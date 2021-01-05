Mykal Walker named to PFF’s All-Rookie Team

KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 27: Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker (43) on the field during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons did not make the playoffs this season, which means they played their last game of the year on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With a record of 4-12 (and ending with five straight losses), it was hardly a successful year for the franchise.

Mykal Walker, however, did have a good season in Atlanta.

Walker, a rookie linebacker drafted in the fourth round out of Fresno State, played in all 16 games this season. He recorded 45 tackles and forced one fumble.

On Monday, Walker was named to Pro Football Focus’ 2020 All-Rookie Team.

“(Mykal) Walker is one of the players who shined in a more limited role,” wrote PFF’s Ben Linsey. “Across 387 defensive snaps this season, he earned a 74.0 overall grade that included a 90.7 grade in coverage. Walker allowed just 74 passing yards into his coverage on 152 coverage snaps all season. He may not have the same stats as several of the other rookie linebackers across the league, but his play warrants some recognition here.”