MW Pitcher of the Year Hailey Dolcini to transfer from Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Stacy May-Johnson was hired as Fresno State’s head softball coach on July 6th. Star pitcher Hailey Dolcini attended the press conference to announce May-Johnson, and she talked about being excited and about moving forward.

May-Johnson was hired after the university officially moved on from Linda Garza and the controversy surrounding an April incident with Kaitlyn Jennings.

On Thursday, Dolcini announced she is moving on.

Dolcini posted on social media that she will not be returning to Fresno State next season. This past season, she was the Mountain West Pitcher of the Year and a third team all-American after going 22-5 with a 1.12 ERA and 259 strikeouts.

In her social media post, Hailey Dolcini thanked the Red Wave and also called this a “difficult decision.”

Hailey Dolcini’s name and bio have already been removed from Fresno State’s official roster. She is the fourth player to transfer out of the program since the end of the season.