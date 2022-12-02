BOISE, Idaho. (KSEE/KGPE) – Welcome to Boise, Idaho, a place the Fresno State football team has already been this season. Back in early October, the Bulldogs played a regular season game against Boise State.

They lost that game, but they were without their two captains as both quarterback Jake Haener and defensive back Evan Williams were injured. They are healthy now, and eager to face the Broncos (9-3, 8-0 MW) on Saturday in the Mountain West championship game.

“It’s kind of what I put on my goal sheet every year, is win a conference title. It’s sitting right next to my bed,” said Haener,. “Having the opportunity to go up to Boise to try to accomplish that is going to be a really good challenge.”

Adds Williams, “I think guys are just ready for this moment, honestly. This is one of the goals we set out when we come out into the season, and everything we want is in front of us.”

And, once again, the team that is standing in Fresno State’s way is Boise State. Saturday will be the fourth time that Fresno State (8-4, 7-1 MW) plays in the Mountain West championship game in Boise.

“You know, both teams have played well through the year and, I think, are deserving of being in this game,” said Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford. “We have a lot of respect for them, who they are and what they do.”

Kick-off on Saturday is at 1pm PT in Boise, ID.