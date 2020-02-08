Muti, Walker invited to NFL Combine

It has only been five days since the NFL season ended with Super Bowl 54. Now, it is time to start talking about the next big NFL event: the Combine, which starts in less than three weeks (February 24th).

Two ex-Fresno State Bulldogs will be there.

Netane Muti and Mykal Walker both received invitations to this year’s Combine. Last year, three ex-Fresno State players received invitations. (One, wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, ended up being drafted).

Muti is an early entry into the NFL Draft. An honorable mention all-Mountain West selection in 2017, Muti only played in five games over the past two seasons due to injuries.

Walker is coming off back-to-back seasons where he was first team all-Mountain West.

The NFL Combine will take place from February 24th-March 1st at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts.