Mountain West unveils Fresno State men’s & women’s 2020-21 basketball schedule

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Mountain West Conference on Friday unveiled the 2020-21 Mountain West basketball schedule with both Fresno State’s men’s and women’s teams starting their seasons at home inside the Save Mart Center.

The men’s season starts at home on Dec. 29 against Wyoming and ends March 6 against San Jose State, while the women’s season starts Dec. 31 against Boise State and ends March 2 against San Diego State.

Because of scheduling changes this season, both the men’s and women’s team will each have a home game on Feb. 6.

Men’s Schedule

The men’s team will not travel to play at New Mexico and will not host Utah State as part of the rotational league schedule.

The conference said each university has nine home games and nine road games during the season, with league play determining the seeding for the conference championship that is held from March 10 to 13 in Las Vegas.

CBS Sports and Fox Sports will now select which games will be shown on its channels and includes the shifting of several games from its current Saturday and Tuesday dates.

Mountain West said additional announcements on television selections and nonconference matchups will be made in the coming weeks.

2020-21 Fresno State Men’s Mountain West Schedule

Dec. 29 vs. Wyoming

Jan. 2 at Utah State

Jan. 5 at San Jose State

Jan. 9 — BYE

Jan. 12 vs. New Mexico

Jan. 16 vs. Boise State

Jan. 19 at San Diego State

Jan. 23 at Colorado State

Jan. 26 vs. UNLV

Jan. 30 at Nevada

Feb. 2 vs. Air Force

Feb. 6 vs. Colorado State

Feb. 9 at UNLV

Feb. 13 at Boise State

Feb. 16 vs. Nevada

Feb. 20 vs. San Diego State

Feb. 23 — BYE

Feb. 27 at Wyoming

March 2 at Air Force

March 6 vs. San Jose State

March 10-13 — MW Championships (Thomas & Mack Center — Las Vegas, Nev.)

Notes (As of Oct. 9, 2020)

Non-conference games will be announced at a later date.

Home Games in Bold

Women’s Schedule

With a change in the women’s team’s scheduling format geared toward team travel, the team will appear once on a Monday and a Tuesday, and three times on Thursdays. The Bulldogs will have six games on Wednesdays and seven on Saturdays.

League play will determine seeding for the 2021 women’s conference championship, which will be held from March 7 to 10 in Las Vegas.

The non-conference portion of the women’s schedule will be released at a later date.

2020-21 Fresno State Women’s Mountain West Schedule

Dec. 31 vs. Boise State

Jan. 2 vs. Utah State

Jan. 6 vs. Nevada

Jan. 9 BYE

Jan. 13 at UNLV

Jan. 16 at Boise State

Jan. 18 at Utah State

Jan. 21 vs. New Mexico

Jan. 23 vs. Air Force

Jan. 27 at Wyoming

Jan. 30 BYE

Feb. 3 at San Diego State

Feb. 6 vs. San Jose State

Feb. 11 at Air Force

Feb. 13 at New Mexico

Feb. 17 vs. Colorado State

Feb. 20 at San Jose State

Feb. 24 at Nevada

Feb. 27 vs. UNLV

March 2 vs. San Diego State

March 7-10 — MW Championships (Thomas & Mack Center — Las Vegas, Nev.)

Notes (As of Oct. 9, 2020)

Non-conference games will be announced at a later date.

Home Games in Bold

