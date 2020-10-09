Mountain West unveils Fresno State men’s & women’s 2020-21 basketball schedule

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Mountain West Conference on Friday unveiled the 2020-21 Mountain West basketball schedule with both Fresno State’s men’s and women’s teams starting their seasons at home inside the Save Mart Center.
The men’s season starts at home on Dec. 29 against Wyoming and ends March 6 against San Jose State, while the women’s season starts Dec. 31 against Boise State and ends March 2 against San Diego State.
Because of scheduling changes this season, both the men’s and women’s team will each have a home game on Feb. 6.
Men’s Schedule
The men’s team will not travel to play at New Mexico and will not host Utah State as part of the rotational league schedule.
The conference said each university has nine home games and nine road games during the season, with league play determining the seeding for the conference championship that is held from March 10 to 13 in Las Vegas.
CBS Sports and Fox Sports will now select which games will be shown on its channels and includes the shifting of several games from its current Saturday and Tuesday dates.
Mountain West said additional announcements on television selections and nonconference matchups will be made in the coming weeks.
2020-21 Fresno State Men’s Mountain West Schedule
Dec. 29 vs. Wyoming
Jan. 2 at Utah State
Jan. 5 at San Jose State
Jan. 9 — BYE
Jan. 12 vs. New Mexico
Jan. 16 vs. Boise State
Jan. 19 at San Diego State
Jan. 23 at Colorado State
Jan. 26 vs. UNLV
Jan. 30 at Nevada
Feb. 2 vs. Air Force
Feb. 6 vs. Colorado State
Feb. 9 at UNLV
Feb. 13 at Boise State
Feb. 16 vs. Nevada
Feb. 20 vs. San Diego State
Feb. 23 — BYE
Feb. 27 at Wyoming
March 2 at Air Force
March 6 vs. San Jose State
March 10-13 — MW Championships (Thomas & Mack Center — Las Vegas, Nev.)
Notes (As of Oct. 9, 2020)
- Non-conference games will be announced at a later date.
- Home Games in Bold
Women’s Schedule
With a change in the women’s team’s scheduling format geared toward team travel, the team will appear once on a Monday and a Tuesday, and three times on Thursdays. The Bulldogs will have six games on Wednesdays and seven on Saturdays.
League play will determine seeding for the 2021 women’s conference championship, which will be held from March 7 to 10 in Las Vegas.
The non-conference portion of the women’s schedule will be released at a later date.
2020-21 Fresno State Women’s Mountain West Schedule
Dec. 31 vs. Boise State
Jan. 2 vs. Utah State
Jan. 6 vs. Nevada
Jan. 9 BYE
Jan. 13 at UNLV
Jan. 16 at Boise State
Jan. 18 at Utah State
Jan. 21 vs. New Mexico
Jan. 23 vs. Air Force
Jan. 27 at Wyoming
Jan. 30 BYE
Feb. 3 at San Diego State
Feb. 6 vs. San Jose State
Feb. 11 at Air Force
Feb. 13 at New Mexico
Feb. 17 vs. Colorado State
Feb. 20 at San Jose State
Feb. 24 at Nevada
Feb. 27 vs. UNLV
March 2 vs. San Diego State
March 7-10 — MW Championships (Thomas & Mack Center — Las Vegas, Nev.)
Notes (As of Oct. 9, 2020)
- Non-conference games will be announced at a later date.
- Home Games in Bold
