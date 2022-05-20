The Mountain West conference announced on Friday afternoon that starting in 2023, the league is planning on eliminating its two-division format.

Instead of two divisions, the two teams with the highest MW winning percentage will compete in the conference championship game.

The Mountain West hopes this new format will put the conference in the best position for a chance in the College Football Playoff.

This new format will not take place until the start of the 2023 season. The upcoming 2022 fall season will compete with both the Mountain and West divisions. The two divisional champions will meet in the Mountain West Football Championship on Saturday, December 3.

You can read the full release here.