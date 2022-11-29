COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KSEE) – Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener has passed for more than 300 yards in four of his last five games. For the season, he has 2,432 passing yards and 19 total touchdowns.

But he missed four-and-a-half games due to injury, so he was not named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year on Tuesday.

That honor went to Brad Roberts, a running back at Air Force, who rushed for 1,612 yards this season. He had 15 rushing touchdowns for the Falcons (9-3).

Fresno State did have several players named to the all-conference teams, including Haener. He, wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper, running back Jordan Mims and defensive end David Perales were all named first team all-Mountain West.

As was Tory Horton, a wide receiver at Colorado State who graduated from Washington Union High School.

Wide receiver/punt returner Nikko Remigio, offensive lineman Bula Schmidt and defensive back Evan Williams were named second team all-conference, along with DJ Schramm.

Schramm, a graduate of Clovis West High School, is a linebacker at Boise State. He and the Broncos will face Fresno State on Saturday in the Mountain West championship game in Boise, ID.