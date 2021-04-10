Mike Batesole joins 600-win club at Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mike Batesole was hired as Fresno State’s head baseball coach on May 28th, 2002. He replaced Bob Bennett, the winningest coach in program history.

Those were big shoes to fill.

If Batesole wants to catch Bennett in wins (1,302), he has a ways to go. However, he is now in the 600-win club, joining Bennett and Pete Beiden (601). All three men have won at least 600 games at Fresno State.

Batesole earned his 600th win on Saturday in a come-from-behind win over Air Force, 8-3. It was the first game of a doubleheader, and the win also snapped a six-game losing streak for Fresno State (8-14, 5-8 MW).

Bennett, Beiden and Batesole are the only head coaches Fresno State has had since 1948.