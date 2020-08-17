Mickey Mantle’s connection to Fresno (and Fresno State)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Mickey Mantle was born and raised in Oklahoma. In fact, one of his nicknames was “The Commerce Comet” because he grew up in Commerce, a small town in the northeastern part of the state near the Kansas and Missouri borders.

So how did Mantle’s brother, Larry, end up in Fresno?

That story begins with Mantle’s nephew, Garrette, and former Fresno State women’s basketball coach Adrian Wiggins.

“Our everyday life revolved around athletics, just always has,” said Garrette Mantle. “I was coaching college basketball for a long, long time…Adrian was just finishing up his college degree at Cameron University and I needed an assistant basketball coach. And I had a friend of mine recommend Adrian. So I hired him to be my assistant, and then hired him again later when we both coached at Cameron University together.”

Now, they both coach at Clovis East High School together. Adrian Wiggins is the head boys basketball coach while Garrette Mantle is the head girls basketball coach.

He is about to enter his third season.

“My wife and I have been in education for almost 35 years,” said Mantle. “We both were able to retire from the state of Oklahoma. We decided that we wanted to continue to teach and to coach, which we have and we chose to come out here to the valley.”

In April of 2019, Larry Mantle came out to the valley as well. His wife of 52 years had just passed away.

“We had to move my father in with us because he was just at a point where he just couldn’t take care of himself anymore,” said Garrette Mantle.

Yet, he was still passionate about sports.

Larry Mantle spent 50 years coaching high school football in Oklahoma, which included winning a state championship in 1977. When he moved to Fresno, he went to games at Clovis East.

“Dad wanted to go to all their football games and we went,” smiled Garrette Mantle. “Because that’s what he liked to do on Friday nights…went to a couple of Fresno State football games, basketball games, girls basketball games too, he enjoyed that.”

And, of course, he always enjoyed baseball. Whether it was watching his brother play for the Yankees, or, more recently, watching Aaron Judge play for the Yankees.

“We watched Aaron Judge, when the baseball season started back on TV, and dad was just extremely impressed with him,” said Garrette Mantle. “Reminded him of Mickey, just the strength, what a good-looking guy he is. Those kind of things.

“And I explained to Dad the connection with Aaron Judge out here. He thought that was pretty neat.”

