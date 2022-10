MIAMI (KSEE) – When the NBA regular season begins next week, Orlando Robinson will not be a member of the Miami Heat. He was waived on Thursday along with several other players.

Robinson, a former standout at Fresno State, initially signed with the Heat on July 7th. He appeared in four preseason games, starting one of them. He averaged 3.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 11.9 minutes.

He is expected to join Miami’s G League affiliate in South Dakota, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.