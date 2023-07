(KSEE/KGPE)- Former Fresno State men’s basketball forward Orlando Robinson has signed a one-year deal with the Miami Heat. The seven-foot center will be receiving the veteran’s minimum standard contract.

Robinson spent the 2022-23 season on a two-way contract, making him ineligible to play in the NBA Playoffs.

The ex-Bulldog averaged 3.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 31 games for the Heat last season.