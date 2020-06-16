Memorial service held on Monday for the late Bob Bennett

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Bob Bennett is the winningest baseball coach in Fresno State history. He won 1,302 games over a career that spanned 34 seasons.

Bennett passed away a little more than two weeks ago, on Sunday, May 31st. His memorial service was on Monday, June 15th.

“It was important to Coach Bennett that each of his players know he loved them individually.”

Tim Rolen in the pastor at New Hope Community Church. He led Monday’s service.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service was streamed live online. Inside the church, it was invitation-only: mostly family and close friends, and a few of Coach Bennett’s former players.

“Bob was especially proud of the fact that he had the opportunity to coach his two sons, and his son-in-law and two of his grandsons at Fresno State,” said Rolen.

“Baseball was one of his many passions and it was the key to various passions that he had ’cause baseball teaches us so many lessons about life,” said Todd Bennett, Bob Bennett’s son, who also played for his father at Fresno State from 1980-1983. “Baseball teaches us that you are going to fail a lot more often than you are going to succeed.”

It did not seem that way with Bob Bennett. He only had two losing seasons in his 34 years with the Bulldogs.

“Every person that had a chance to know Bob Bennett felt appreciated and felt that he was interested in them personally,” said Mike Rupcich, Bennett’s longtime assistant coach at Fresno State. “The legacy he leaves, I think, will be on for years and years because of the stories that we will be telling.”

Bob Bennett’s final resting place is in Clovis. After Monday’s memorial service, he was buried at the cemetery at the corner of Villa/Herndon.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.