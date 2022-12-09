FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State football team has a chance to finish the year with a 10-4 record.

The Bulldogs, winners of eight straight games, beat Boise State last Saturday to claim the 2022 Mountain West championship. On Friday, Fresno mayor Jerry Dyer attended practice to make a proclamation, honoring the Bulldogs for the turnaround.

The team went from 1-4 to now 9-4, and, possibly, 10-4 if Fresno State can beat Washington State (7-5) in next Saturday’s LA Bowl.

“From being counted out at 1-4 to having the chance to bring this program ten wins is awesome for us,” said senior defensive back Evan Williams. “The guys are ready for that challenge, too.”

The next test for the Bulldogs is Pac-12 foe Washington State.

Fresno State’s third Pac-12 opponent of the season, Washington State lost its most recent game, 51-33, to Kalen DeBoer’s 12th-ranked Washington Huskies in the Apple Cup.

The Bulldogs and Cougars have only played four times, with the most recent matchup coming in 1994.

“Everybody’s bought in to what we wanted to do this season,” said senior wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper. “We had all our goals in front of us, and we made sure we checked off all the boxes.”

Fresno State is looking for its fourth straight victory in bowl games, and its third bowl game victory under head coach Jeff Tedford.