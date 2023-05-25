Fresno State freshman third baseman Murf Gray has been tabbed the Mountain West Freshman of the Year. The Madera native started in 39 games at third base for the Diamond ‘Dogs in his first season.

The Madera South product hit eight home runs and finished the year and has the second-best batting average for Fresno State at .306.

Gray was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week seven times this season. Five of those weeks were consecutive for the Valley native. He’s the third Fresno State player to win the Freshman of the Year accolade since the Bulldogs joined the Mountain West in 2013.