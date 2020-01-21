Maddi Utti named Mountain West Player of the Week again

Breaking News
Bulldog Sports

FRESNO, Calif. – Maddi Utti scored eleven points and had 16 rebounds on Saturday in Fresno State’s win over Wyoming.

Those eleven points gave the Bulldog junior forward 1,000 points in her career. And that double-double was her second double-double of the week.

For that, Maddi Utti was named on Monday the Mountain West women’s basketball Player of the Week.

For the second week in a row.

Utti leads the Bulldogs in scoring this season. And Fresno State currently leads the Mountain West with a conference record of 7-0.

