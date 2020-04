The NFL announced its all-decade team for the 2010’s on Monday and Logan Mankins made the cut.

Mankins, a former first-round pick out of Fresno State, who also played at Mariposa High School, made five Pro Bowls for the Patriots in the 2010’s.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.