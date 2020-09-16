Logan Mankins a ‘first-year eligible’ for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Logan Mankins is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Mankins (Mariposa HS/Fresno State) is one of 130 modern-era nominees for the class of 2021, and one of 14 players in their first year of eligibility. Mankins was a longtime lineman for the New England Patriots, who also played with Tampa Bay in the last years of his career.

He is one of three valley players on the ballot for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021, along with Henry Ellard and Lorenzo Neal.

Ellard, a wide receiver, had his No. 83 retired at Fresno State. He is a graduate of Hoover High School and he played 16 seasons in the NFL.

Neal, a fullback, played 17 seasons in the NFL. He is from Lemoore.

