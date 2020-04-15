COVID-19 Information

Lions re-sign ex-Bulldog lineman Kenny Wiggins

Bulldog Sports

The Detroit Lions have re-signed Kenny Wiggins.

Wiggins, an offensive lineman who went undrafted out of Fresno State in 2011, played in 14 games for the Lions last season. He has been with the team since 2018.

Before coming to Detroit, Kenny Wiggins was a San Diego/Los Angeles Charger from 2013-2017. He has played in 75 career NFL games with 38 starts.

Bulldog Insider Podcast